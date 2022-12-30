Several pelicans and other water birds left ill after freezing temps last week, Houston SPCA says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several pelicans and other water birds were hurt in last week's extreme weather when temperatures reached below freezing, according to the Houston SPCA.

The HSPCA's Wildlife Center of Texas said they have been taking ill birds with mild frostbite, emaciation and parasites.

Experts said the frostbite can be caused when pelicans have to dive deeper into frigid waters during the winter months when food is scarce.

They said that currently, several pelicans are on antibiotics and eating food, while others are receiving pain medication and tube feedings due to injuries sustained in the wild.

HPSCA advised that residents should continue to keep an eye out for native wildlife that may be ill, injured or orphaned and bring them to the Wildlife Center as soon as possible.

For more information on what to do with injured wildlife, you can visit the Houston SPCA website.

