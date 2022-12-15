Unexpected encounter: Alligator spotted blending in with seaweed on Gilchrist Beach

The potentially dangerous sighting was revealed where you would least expect it, and it was all caught on video.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KTRK) -- A potentially dangerous sighting was discovered to be where you would least expect it.

An alligator was spotted blending in with seaweed on Gilchrist Beach in the Bolivar Peninsula, near the Crystal Beach Area.

The video taken on Tuesday shows the large reptile resting in the sand, adjacent to the shore in Galveston County.

According to the National Ocean Service, alligators primarily reside in freshwater.

On the other hand, an article on the Visit Galveston website says alligators enjoy a day at the beach but assure it's not an everyday occurrence. The report confirms that while alligators cannot thrive in saltwater, like us, they might spend a few hours on the seashore before heading back home.

If you see an alligator on the beach, you are asked to leave it alone or call for help if it poses a threat.

