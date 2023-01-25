'Here I am again': Hurricane Harvey survivor says she's devastated over loss from storms

The structure's roof is heavily damaged, and insulation can be seen on vehicles all over the partking lot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An apartment complex in southeast Houston was ripped apart by dangerous storms Tuesday.

The Beamer Place Apartments located at 11150 Beamer Road were completely decimated, forcing residents to evacuate.

Roofing, nails, and insulation from the apartments can be seen covering the parking lot and cars.

Cars that were damaged or stuck in residue forced people to find another source of transportation.

One resident, who moved in on Monday, says she is familiar with this type of loss, but this time, it's more difficult.

"It brought time back to the memories when I lost everything with Hurricane Harvey," she said. "I've been through this, but it's not as emotional as it is now."

She and her granddaughter are left without power.

"It took me this long to get over it, and here I am again," she said.

An emergency shelter has been set up at the AMC Theater located at 11801 S. Sam Houston Parkway East.

Houston police are gathering METRO buses to take residents from the apartment complex to shelter. Authorities ask residents to bring identification to gain entry back into their apartments.

