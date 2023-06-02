$100K bond set for N. Texas superintendent arrested by Pct. 1 in solicitation of a minor sting

The details revealed in court were explicit. The 47-year-old allegedly told the officer posing as a 15-year-old he would consider divorcing his wife so he could marry the girl's mother to have access to her.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Texas school district superintendent appeared in court on Friday morning after being charged with online solicitation of a minor.

A judge set 47-year-old Michael Stevens' bond at $100,000. If he posts bond, he must submit to random drug testing, can't have any contact with anyone under 17 years old, and must install a software on his computer that monitors his activity.

When Stevens was initially in court on Friday, he was ushered out of the room by an officer for unknown reasons. He came back a short time later for his hearing. The details revealed in court are explicit.

The superintendent at Itasca ISD, which is just south of Fort Worth, is accused of communicating online with an undercover officer, who he believed was a 15-year-old girl in Houston. He was arrested on the campus of Itasca High School.

Investigators said the app Stevens used to communicate with the undercover persona is known to preserve user anonymity and allows users to register without a phone number or email address. The name of the app was not revealed.

During his communication with the undercover persona, Stevens allegedly sent explicit photos, asked for nude videos and images in return, asked inappropriate questions, described explicit scenarios, and said he would consider divorcing his wife so he could marry the 15-year-old's mother to have access to the girl.

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office, which arrested Stevens and six other men charged with online solicitation of a minor as part of a sting, some of the communication between the superintendent and the undercover persona happened during regular school and business hours.

On Thursday, Constable Alan Rosen's office shared a video on social media of the arrests made in an operational sting.

Stevens would allegedly ask the girl to leave her classroom and go to the bathroom to take inappropriate photos in the stall. It's also alleged that some of the explicit photos sent were taken in Stevens' office.

According to Pct. 1, Stevens was aware the girl was 15 years old and it came up in conversation multiple times. He even once allegedly said, "Am I too old for you? So, you're OK with my age? I'm probably too old for you. I'm 47 years old."

Stevens allegedly told the undercover persona he wanted to travel to Houston over the summer and get a hotel room so they could meet and engage in sexual acts.

During the course of the investigation, Stevens allegedly joined another app and started talking to another undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old girl.

According to Rosen, Stevens is a former coach, principal, and assistant principal in various districts around the state of Texas.

"He doesn't have any children, but he's been around children his whole career. That's why we really provided mug shots and are really trying to get this story out so we can find out if there are any other victims," Rosen said.

Following the news of the arrest, Itasca ISD shared the following statement on its website:

On June 1, 2023, the District was contacted by a detective with the Harris County Sherriff's Department. According to the detective, Superintendent Michael Stevens was taken into custody. Until more facts are confirmed, no further information can be shared. The Board of Trustees will be convening a meeting to review this matter and take appropriate action.

Additional suspects arrested

In addition to Stevens' arrest, Precinct 1 detained six more men who are charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Kevin Barahona allegedly had condoms when he went to meet up with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators said Aaron Gutierrez believed he was meeting a 16-year-old girl and also had condoms.

Arturo Gonzalez allegedly went to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex. Then, investigators said he tried to speed off when he spotted law enforcement instead.

Anthony Randall-Jacob had condoms when he allegedly tried meeting with a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators said Luis Hernandez Cepeda also brought condoms to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Robert Fabela is accused of driving to Houston from Waco to have sex with a minor, and investigators said he had 60 pairs of used girls' underwear with him.

Besides Stevens, the rest of the suspects are out on bond.

Rosen encourages parents to stay on top of what kids are doing online and asks anyone with information about more crimes connected to the seven suspects to call the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit: 713-755-7571.