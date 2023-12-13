Fort Bend ISD principal posts $5K bond for solicitation of prostitution charge, court records show

According to court records, the principal met an undercover detective at a hotel and agreed to pay $90 for sex with a woman. On Wednesday morning, his picture and bio were still on the school's website.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The principal of Clements High School in Sugar Land is out of jail after he was arrested for solicitation of prostitution/other payor.

Brian Shillingburg, 43, posted a $5,000 bond after his arrest on Monday night.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Principal, former youth pastor arrested on solicitation of prostitution charge, Fort Bend ISD says

The Fort Bend ISD principal at Clements High School, Brian Shillingburg, is charged with solicitation of prostitution, according to the district.

Deputies said he was caught as part of a prostitution sting.

According to court records, Shillingburg met an undercover detective at a hotel in Missouri City and agreed to pay $90 for sex with a woman.

Fort Bend ISD issued a statement on Tuesday acknowledging the arrest, but said little else.

"Clements Principal Brian Shillingburg was arrested on December 11th by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and charged with Solicitation of Prostitution/Other Payor. We are committed to ensuring there is no disruption to instruction and a smooth administrative transition," the district said.

As of Wednesday morning, Shillingburg's picture and biography are still on the Clements High School website.

According to his school biography, he has been in education for more than 20 years and was the principal at Fort Bend ISD's James Bowie Middle School for six years before being named principal at Clements High School in July 2022. Online records show he was also a youth Registered Therapeutic Counsellor (RTC) and a worship/youth pastor.