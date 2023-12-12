Principal, former youth pastor arrested on solicitation of prostitution charge, Fort Bend ISD says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend ISD confirmed Tuesday that a high school principal was jailed overnight on a solicitation of prostitution charge.

The school district said 43-year-old Brian Shillingburg, principal at Clements High School, is under investigation.

Shillingburg is in the Fort Bend County Jail, waiting for his bond to be set. He was arrested at about 9:45 p.m. on Monday and faces a charge of solicitation of prostitution/other payor.

According to his school biography, he has been in education for more than 20 years and was the principal at Fort Bend ISD's James Bowie Middle School for six years before being named principal at Clements High School in July 2022. Online records show he was also a youth RTC counselor and worship/youth pastor.

"We are committed to ensuring there is no disruption to instruction and a smooth administrative transition," the district said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, Shillingburg should be going to see a magistrate judge at some point on Tuesday, and the judge will review his arrest information. If the charges are accepted, that's when he should be receiving a bail amount.

ABC13 has requested more information about what exactly led up to the arrest by the sheriff's office and will let you know when more details become available.

