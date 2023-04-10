Known Spring neighborhood squatter wanted for child pornography possession, deputies say

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office has been looking for David Walters since March 13, 2023.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- It would be startling to learn that you and your family aren't the only people living on the property you own.

But finding out that a trespassing squatter also held onto multiple devices with illicit imagery might be more stunning.

That scenario is what Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's office published in a news release about David Walters, who's on the run for third-degree felony child pornography possession.

The information was released on Monday, but constable deputies have been looking for the 55-year-old since they were first contacted by a Spring-area neighbor on March 14.

According to the constable's office, deputies received a call from the Enchanted Oaks subdivision regarding a known suspect trespassing on the property. They went to the home and later found that Walters had been sneaking and squatting in a backyard shed.

Walters wasn't there when deputies arrived, but they said the homeowner directed them to several electronic devices in the shed that the resident said may have nude images of underage children on them.

Investigators seized the devices, which included data storage devices, and, with a search warrant in hand, recovered multiple images of illegal child pornography on items that they say Walters owned.

Herman said Walters is wanted for four counts of possession of child pornography out of the 338th District Court.

The constable urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Precinct 4 or a law enforcement agency nearest you.