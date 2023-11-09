TSU law students stage walkout after associate dean resigns: 'We're here to advocate'

TSU law students staged a walkout to support a senior staff member who resigned over a disagreement over testing and the number of school days.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Southern University Law School students staged a walkout following the resignation of a senior staff member.

ABC13 obtained the resignation letter of the law school associate dean of academic affairs, Shaundra Lewis.

In the three-page resignation letter from Lewis' dean position, she accuses some of her fellow colleagues of attempting to prevent the re-accreditation of the law school. Lewis also accuses staff members of undermining her efforts to effectuate progress.

In the letter, Lewis explains that the most recent incident is about her push to make the law classes longer, following a consultant recommendation, and cutting the student work week down to four days, following other law programs across the country.

Lewis explained that some of her fellow staff members said this would be detrimental to student learning, which caused TSU to reverse course and return to the five-day workweek. She explains this caused her to resign, but she will remain a faculty member.

While planning the staged walkout of classes, students shared what they hope will come of this.

"Hopefully, this is the start of some good change, and it's unfortunate they have to feel like they have to step down," law student Oluwademilade Ogunlade said.

Some students say part of their concern is the curriculum. TSU has one of the lowest pass rates for the bar exam in Texas.

"We're here to advocate, and that means advocating for ourselves, but also with an eye on the people behind us. If things are not the best for us today, we can't not do anything to improve it," law student Ronke Badmus said.

TSU officials said in a statement that they are aware of these concerns and they are engaged in a conversation with them and could not comment on personnel matters.

Students say the former law school dean will also remain on staff with Lewis.

