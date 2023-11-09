Here's why some school bonds, proposing billions of dollars, are more likely to pass than others after the Texas General Election 2023.

All school bonds are not created equal: Here's why some are more likely to pass than others

Billions of dollars in school bonds were on multiple ballots across several districts on Tuesday night. Some passed, and others didn't.

Aldine ISD asked voters to approve $1.8 billion in school bonds. On Wednesday, the district is saying thank you.

"To see there was an overwhelming response of, 'Yes,' like a positive for, it was a really good feeling," Sheleah Reed with Aldine ISD said.

The district set forth three propositions to build new middle and high schools, in addition to education and performing arts centers. With those approved, the work begins.

"This allows us to move forward with the work we have promised our community," Reed said.

But bonds for a new pool in Conroe ISD and a new athletic facility in Katy ISD failed.

Duncan Klussmann with the University of Houston's education department said he's not surprised.

"Schools affect all students in that school, and athletic facilities really affect mainly the students who are participating and the students who will attend those events. They don't affect every kid across the whole system. So, I think people are more likely to vote for the schools," Klussmann said.

Klussmann said bonds that voters find transparent are more likely to pass.

Before 2019, bonds were lumped together as one large dollar amount to fund a laundry list of projects and improvements. After 2019, bonds were broken down into separate propositions, allowing voters to say "yes" to the improvements they felt helped the community and "no" to those they didn't like.

"I think people do that calculation, and if they say, 'I don't know if the system needs $700 million. Maybe they need $500 million to do this work.' Then maybe they'll approve a $500 million proposal for new schools, and then when they get to $200 million for an athletic facility, they may say 'no' to that," Klussmann said.

