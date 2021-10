Here's what to know for the return of the Texas Renaissance Festival

Festival information

21778 FM 1774

Todd Mission, TX 77363

Weekend themes

Oct. 9-10: Oktoberfest

Oct. 16-17: 1001 Dreams

Oct. 23-24: Pirate Adventure

Oct. 30-31: All Hallows Eve

Nov. 6-7: Heroes and Villains

Nov. 13-14: Barbarian Invasion

Nov. 20-21: Highland Fling

Nov. 26-28: Celtic Christmas

Health & safety

What is new

New shops by the Jousting Arena, including a food vendor specializing in French tacos

Wine tasting added by the Jousting Arena

A giant rocking horse for photo opportunities

New theater act called "Theatre of Fools"

TODD MISSION, Texas -- The 47th annual Texas Renaissance Festival returns for eight weekends this fall with health and safety measures in place, themed weekends and new entertainment.Oct. 9-Nov. 28 (Sat.-Sun.)9 a.m.-8 p.m.$13-$25; children age 12 and younger receive free admission on Sundays and half-price admission on Saturdays; tickets are date specific.Masks and COVID-19 vaccines are not required for visitor entry as of publication. Festival employees, vendors and performers are required to supply proof of COVID-19 vaccination or an approved exemption form. Employees and vendors are not required to wear masks, unless mandated by the state.Festival grounds include 190 hand-sanitizing stations and 12 restrooms with running water. Social distancing is encouraged.