Here's what to know for the return of the Texas Renaissance Festival

Festival information
Dates: Oct. 9-Nov. 28 (Sat.-Sun.)
Time: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Cost: $13-$25; children age 12 and younger receive free admission on Sundays and half-price admission on Saturdays; tickets are date specific.
21778 FM 1774
Todd Mission, TX 77363
Weekend themes
- Oct. 9-10: Oktoberfest
- Oct. 16-17: 1001 Dreams
- Oct. 23-24: Pirate Adventure
- Oct. 30-31: All Hallows Eve
- Nov. 6-7: Heroes and Villains
- Nov. 13-14: Barbarian Invasion
- Nov. 20-21: Highland Fling
- Nov. 26-28: Celtic Christmas
Health & safety
Masks and COVID-19 vaccines are not required for visitor entry as of publication. Festival employees, vendors and performers are required to supply proof of COVID-19 vaccination or an approved exemption form. Employees and vendors are not required to wear masks, unless mandated by the state.
Festival grounds include 190 hand-sanitizing stations and 12 restrooms with running water. Social distancing is encouraged.
What is new
- New shops by the Jousting Arena, including a food vendor specializing in French tacos
- Wine tasting added by the Jousting Arena
- A giant rocking horse for photo opportunities
- New theater act called "Theatre of Fools"
