Texas Renaissance Festival

Here's what to know for the return of the Texas Renaissance Festival

HUZZAH! Guests will not be required to wear masks or be vaccinated for this year's entry, however social distancing is encouraged.
EMBED <>More Videos

Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off 2021 season

TODD MISSION, Texas -- The 47th annual Texas Renaissance Festival returns for eight weekends this fall with health and safety measures in place, themed weekends and new entertainment.

Festival information



Dates: Oct. 9-Nov. 28 (Sat.-Sun.)

Time: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cost: $13-$25; children age 12 and younger receive free admission on Sundays and half-price admission on Saturdays; tickets are date specific.

21778 FM 1774
Todd Mission, TX 77363

Weekend themes



  • Oct. 9-10: Oktoberfest


  • Oct. 16-17: 1001 Dreams

  • Oct. 23-24: Pirate Adventure

  • Oct. 30-31: All Hallows Eve

  • Nov. 6-7: Heroes and Villains

  • Nov. 13-14: Barbarian Invasion

  • Nov. 20-21: Highland Fling

  • Nov. 26-28: Celtic Christmas


Health & safety



Masks and COVID-19 vaccines are not required for visitor entry as of publication. Festival employees, vendors and performers are required to supply proof of COVID-19 vaccination or an approved exemption form. Employees and vendors are not required to wear masks, unless mandated by the state.

Festival grounds include 190 hand-sanitizing stations and 12 restrooms with running water. Social distancing is encouraged.

What is new



  • New shops by the Jousting Arena, including a food vendor specializing in French tacos

  • Wine tasting added by the Jousting Arena

  • A giant rocking horse for photo opportunities

  • New theater act called "Theatre of Fools"


This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfestivaltexas newstexas renaissance festivalcostumescovid 19 pandemic
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Texas Renaissance Festival holding job fair to hire 400 employees
Mayor who ran Texas Renaissance Fest faces lawsuit
Man charged after teen shot and killed at Texas Renaissance Fest
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News