jobs

Texas Renaissance Festival hoping to hire over 400 employees for 2021 season

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13's virtual job fair helps applicants land $80K a year jobs

TODD MISSION, Texas (KTRK) -- Hear ye, hear ye, if you're looking for a job that takes you back in time to medieval times, the Texas Renaissance Festival is looking for you.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Texas Renaissance Festival will have its annual job fair in hopes to fill more than 400 positions in merchandise sales, food preparation, game and ride attendants for its 2021 season.

The 47th edition of the Texas Renaissance Festival will begin Oct. 9 and run weekends only until Nov. 28. The festival is asking for those interested applicants who can work eight consecutive weekends to apply.

"The festival begins in just under two months, and this is when the real magic begins showing up around the grounds," states Jeffery L. Baldwin, Texas Renaissance Festival General Manager. "We're thrilled to safely bring back the festival family for the most anticipated fall event in the state."

The job fair begins at 9 a.m. at the festival grounds. For more information on job opportunities, visit the festival's website.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonfestivaljobs hiringtexas renaissance festivaljobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Land one of these jobs without even leaving your home
Costco raises minimum wage to $17 an hour
Burnout, child care costs drive more women out of workforce
More truck drivers needed to assist with US' supply chain shortage
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News