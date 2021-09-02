Texas Renaissance Festival hoping to hire over 400 employees for 2021 season

TODD MISSION, Texas (KTRK) -- Hear ye, hear ye, if you're looking for a job that takes you back in time to medieval times, the Texas Renaissance Festival is looking for you.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Texas Renaissance Festival will have its annual job fair in hopes to fill more than 400 positions in merchandise sales, food preparation, game and ride attendants for its 2021 season.
The 47th edition of the Texas Renaissance Festival will begin Oct. 9 and run weekends only until Nov. 28. The festival is asking for those interested applicants who can work eight consecutive weekends to apply.
"The festival begins in just under two months, and this is when the real magic begins showing up around the grounds," states Jeffery L. Baldwin, Texas Renaissance Festival General Manager. "We're thrilled to safely bring back the festival family for the most anticipated fall event in the state."
The job fair begins at 9 a.m. at the festival grounds. For more information on job opportunities, visit the festival's website.
