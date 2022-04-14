Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival announces the death of longtime performer Hilton Jackson

Hilton Jackson, who played Sholo the Nubian, for decades at the Texas Renaissance Festival and other fairs died over the weekend.
By Patrina Adger
TODD MISSION, Texas (KTRK) -- A larger than life, iconic staple at the Texas Renaissance Festival has passed away.

Hilton Jackson, known to many patrons as Sholo the Nubian, died over the weekend.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media. One person said on Facebook today " One of the greatest human beings on this planet passed away today. A fierce, yet gentle warrior. A Shakespearean master. As Sholo, the Nubian, he was an icon at both Scarborough Renaissance Festival and Texas Renaissance Festival. A friend to so many."

Officials on the Texas Renaissance Festival's facebook page confirmed his passing and expressed their condolences to the family.

"We express our sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy for your pain and loss. The Texas Renaissance Festival will feel his loss profoundly, not only was he an incredible performer, who supported those he worked with, but he was even more importantly, a selfless and tireless friend, that his fellow performers and workers could count on. His presence was a beacon of security."

Fair officials say Jackson was a performer at both the TRF and other fairs for more than three decades. They say he was a stage actor who amazed audiences with his Shakespearean performances and brought his powerful, brooding Sholo to the stage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfestivaltexas renaissance festivalcostumed characters
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Texas Renaissance Festival fire burns food vendor to the ground
Here's what to know for the return of the Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Renaissance Festival holding job fair to hire 400 employees
Mayor who ran Texas Renaissance Fest faces lawsuit
TOP STORIES
Authorities looking for suspect on property after motorcycle chase
TABC cancels Houston bar's liquor license
Man caught on video robbing woman with knife at Spring Branch-area ATM
Houston police officer hospitalized after patrol car was hit
Woman caught in crossfire fatally shot as she drove down street
Suspect who tried luring girls in Pasadena area arrested, police say
Mattress Mack's free Astros opening day tickets all gone
Show More
Winning in weather today!
'Midnight Mailbox Bandit' caught on camera in Memorial neighborhood
Pearland ISD board OKs 2% pay raise for all staff
Woman dies after being struck multiple times on North Fwy, HCSO says
Best Easter weekend events, from egg hunts to keg hunts
More TOP STORIES News