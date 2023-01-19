Improving Texas' power grid could mean a rate hike to your electric bill

On Thursday, the Public Utility Commission held a meeting to discuss a plan to improve the state's grid long-term.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A vote could take place Thursday that could make big changes to the state's electrical grid and increase your electric bill.

On Thursday, the Public Utility Commissioner held a meeting to discuss a plan to improve the state's grid long-term. This all stems from the deadly winter storm from two years ago.

The weather knocked out power for days, leaving hundreds of Texans dead and thousands of others with burst pipes. Because of this, the legislature tasked the state board to make changes.

READ MORE: Deadly Texas winter storm power outages were due to freezing or lack of winterizing, report finds

To keep the lights on, here's what the PUC is considering. They want to create something called a "performance credit mechanism."

This would reward companies with more money for producing power when more is needed. To get the extra power, consumers would have to pay.

The proposal would mean about $2 extra per month on a $100 electric bill. It's not just about rewarding companies for more power, but the PUC believes this plan will bring more gas-powered power plants to Texas.

"This will bring a new level of accountability to that equation," PUC chair Peter Lake said. "Load and gen, with the opportunity to be compensated for being reliable."

This won't happen overnight. It'll take a few years to implement. In the meantime, the PUC wants ERCOT to develop strategies to address grid concerns.

SEE RELATED: Concerns raised over Public Utility Commission's grid fix plan following 2021 deadly winter freeze

This way, if there's a weather event before the plan is implemented, there won't need to be days without power again.

This isn't a done deal. Members are expected to vote on the plan at some point on Thursday. The meeting started at 9:30 a.m.

All of this though could be thrown out. That's because the legislature is in session. The PUC said even if it passes the plan Thursday, it'll way until May to move because it wants to see if lawmakers want to implement other changes.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.