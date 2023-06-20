ERCOT issues notice asking Texans to conserve power from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday

Texans are being asked to conserve power on Tuesday as the state works to prevent rolling blackouts amid extreme high temperatures.

ERCOT, Texas' power grid operator, said Tuesday that while the grid is not in emergency operations, residents are being asked to reduce electric use if it's safe to do so.

The voluntary conservation notice is being issued from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The ERCOT website uses a graph to show the supply the state has -- demonstrated by a purple line -- and how much power is demanded -- shown with a blue line.

You can check the graph in real time on the ERCOT website.

If demand outstrips supply, we could see blackouts.

Officials offered these actions to help reduce electric use:

Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher - every degree of cooling increases your energy use by 6 to 8%.

Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines and dryers.

If you don't need something - you're asked to turn it off and unplug it if possible.

