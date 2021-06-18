electric

Utility disconnections resume in Texas after moratorium ends

State regulators have lifted a ban on utility cut-offs, allowing power companies to resume disconnections for non-payment at the end of the month.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas set Friday as the last day for the moratorium on power, water and sewer service disconnections for unpaid bills. That means providers can resume those cut-offs at the end of the month.

The moratorium was put into place to help offset the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are behind on your utility bill, utility providers must send a notice letting you know you're at risk of losing services. That notice triggers a ten-day waiting period allowing you to arrange payment.

If you cannot pay after the waiting period, companies will be allowed to resume those disconnections by June 29.

Utility commission representatives said deferred payment options may be available to those who are having trouble paying their bills.

You can call 211 to explore your options.
