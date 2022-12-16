2 women charged, accused of leading police on wild high-speed chase in NW Houston to appear in court

Both women are facing charges after a wild police chase through northwest Houston on Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women accused of leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase are now facing several charges and will go before a judge Friday morning.

The driver, 41-year-old Michica La Mitchell, is charged with three felonies -- evading in a motor vehicle, fraud, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Her passenger, 43-year-old Veronica Gonzales, is charged with felony theft.

The chase started at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Dacoma Street when officers received a call of a stolen vehicle.

SEE PREVIOUS REPORT: 2 women charged after wild police chase tore up yards and caused crashes in NW Houston

SkyEye cameras were the only ones to capture the scary chase that went through a northwest Houston neighborhood and even near a school bus.

At one point, the women were driving right through people's front yards and side swiped some innocent drivers.

Inside one of those cars wan an 8-year-old boy. His mother was very upset when she found out what happened.

"I got hurt, but it didn't hurt that bad because I hit my baby sister's car seat, and my cousin hit the window," 8-year-old Johnel Young said.

One neighbor told ABC13 that she learned her yard was being torn up when a friend watching the chase coverage told her at work.

Sure enough, she came home to tire tracks through her yard.

"You work hard every day, to have nice things, but it's no guarantee," she said. "Nothing is guaranteed. And what if she would've ran into my house?"

ORGINAL REPORT: Man and woman handcuffed after wild police chase in northwest Houston

Towards the end of the chase, the stolen pickup hit a driveway gate of a residence, prompting at least two people to bail out in the area of Jorent Drive and Montgomery Street in the Acres Homes area.

Police were able to put both in handcuffs.

Records show La Mitchell has a lengthy criminal history in Harris County, including previous theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges. She was sentenced to six months in state jail in 2019 and one year in state jail in 2022, both for unauthorized motor vehicle use.

In probable cause court, a magistrate set La Mitchell's bond at a combined $28,000, while Gonzales' bond was set at $15,000.

Both women are set to appear in the 179th court. ABC13 will be there and will keep you updated.

