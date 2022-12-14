At least 2 detained after wild chase in the Heights

SkyEye was over a chase involving HPD, where a suspect led them through the Heights area. Watch it all unfold in the video above.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An erratic driver behind the wheel of a wild police chase in the Houston Heights area created moments of chaos, captured from the air onboard SkyEye on Wednesday afternoon.

Some of the dangerous moments during the pursuit saw a black Dodge Ram drive into residential yards in some parts of the area, as well as nearly hitting people on the roads.

Houston police told ABC13 that the chase got underway at about 3 p.m. in the 4500 block of Dacoma Street, which is just off U.S. 290, when officers received a call of a stolen vehicle.

Towards the end, the pickup hit a driveway gate of a residence, prompting at least two people, including a woman, to bail out.

Police were able to put both in handcuffs.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.

WHY DO THEY RUN? Suspects tell their stories of high speed pursuits

WATCH: Police chase ends with surrender before car goes up in flames

WATCH: Driver in stolen Challenger Hellcat leads authorities on high-speed chase on I-10

WATCH: Suspect tackled in cow pasture after high speed chase

MORE CHASE MOMENTS:

High speed chase ends in tense arrest near Highway 288

Officers take down 4 suspects after wild chase on Highway 288

Live traffic map