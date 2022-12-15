2 women charged after wild police chase tore up yards and caused crashes in NW Houston

SkyEye followed the wild pursuit from the air as an erratic driver drove into residential yards and nearly hit multiple people on the road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women have been charged after a wild police chase in northwest Houston on Wednesday afternoon caused chaos for residents.

SkyEye captured some of the dangerous moments from the sky. A black Dodge Ram drove into residential yards in some parts of the area, as well as nearly hitting people on the roads.

The driver, 41-year-old Michica La Mitchell, is charged with three felonies -- evading in a motor vehicle, fraud, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Her passenger, 43-year-old Veronica Gonzales, is charged with felony theft.

Houston police released mugshots for both women on Thursday.

Records show La Mitchell has a lengthy criminal history in Harris County, including previous theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.

HPD said the chase started around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Dacoma Street when officers received a call of a stolen vehicle.

Towards the end of the chase, the stolen pickup hit a driveway gate of a residence, prompting at least two people to bail out in the area of Jorent Drive and Montgomery Street in the Acres Homes area.

Police were able to put both in handcuffs.

La Mitchell is accused of hitting two vehicles during the chase. The innocent drivers told ABC13 they both had children in their vehicles, between 2 and 8 years old. Everyone is OK.

One neighbor told ABC13 that she learned her yard was being torn up when a friend watching chase coverage told her at work.

Sure enough, she came home to tire tracks through her yard.

"You work hard every day, to have nice things, but it's no guarantee," she said. "Nothing is guaranteed. And what if she would've ran into my house?"