Texas National Guard scattered across state to help those in need during winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Members with the Texas National Guard are now stationed across the state to help those in need as the winter storm continues to bring frigid temperatures amid severe power outages.



According to the Texas Military Department public affairs staff, guardsmen are currently in Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Dallas-Fort Worth, Abilene and Waco.

They are working with the Texas Department of Transportation, the Department of Public Safety and partner law enforcement agencies to clear roadways, help transport stranded drivers and bring them to safety and assist in conducting welfare checks on those stranded on roads due to the storm.



On Monday, Abbott and the Texas Military Department also deployed National Guard to help local authorities in getting Texans in need to one of the 135 local warming centers that the state is running.



Previously, Abbott issued a disaster declaration in all 254 counties, deployed resources throughout the state, and ordered the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to expand its daily operations to 24 hours a day.

He also previously requested a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas in response to the severe winter weather, which was granted by the Biden administration.

If you or someone you know is in need of immediate emergency assistance, call 911.
