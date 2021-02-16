Texas National Guard scattered across state to help those in need during winter storm

Texas National Guard Engineers help Texans in need get to warming shelters during extreme cold weather conditions in Abilene. pic.twitter.com/ZgYUNwgYNy— Texas Military Dept (@TXMilitary) February 16, 2021
According to the Texas Military Department public affairs staff, guardsmen are currently in Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Dallas-Fort Worth, Abilene and Waco.
They are working with the Texas Department of Transportation, the Department of Public Safety and partner law enforcement agencies to clear roadways, help transport stranded drivers and bring them to safety and assist in conducting welfare checks on those stranded on roads due to the storm.
Texas National Guard service members are mobilized across the state to support DPS and help provide life-saving assistance to Texans in need. pic.twitter.com/TKzkFQtvvh— Texas Military Dept (@TXMilitary) February 16, 2021
On Monday, Abbott and the Texas Military Department also deployed National Guard to help local authorities in getting Texans in need to one of the 135 local warming centers that the state is running.
Texas Guardsman Sgt. Gambia, Alpha Co. 2-142 Infantry in Amarillo, shares possible winter weather missions as fellow guardsmen prepare to respond from armories in @CityofAmarillo, Wichita Falls @CityofFortWorth, @CityOfDallas, @CityOfAbilene, @cityofwaco pic.twitter.com/SGkzq1gEo5— Texas Military Dept (@TXMilitary) February 14, 2021
Previously, Abbott issued a disaster declaration in all 254 counties, deployed resources throughout the state, and ordered the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to expand its daily operations to 24 hours a day.
He also previously requested a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas in response to the severe winter weather, which was granted by the Biden administration.
If you or someone you know is in need of immediate emergency assistance, call 911.