Get ready! Heavy rains expected to lead to mosquito blooms in southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the time of year for mosquitoes, and the Harris County Health Department is actively out in the county, surveying."We trap the entire county and bring those back and test them for diseases," said Chris Fredregill, the director of the Mosquito and Vector Control Division at Harris County Public Health.After recent heavy rains, the health department expects an increase in nuisance species, which they said could stick around for the next few weeks."Depending on the time of year, when it's warm, we'll have these mosquitoes blooms," Fredregill said. "A lot of them are aggressive biters, but they can also transmit disease."The health department tests regularly, and will spray if they find any of them carrying mosquito-borne diseases. So far, they haven't found any. They're asking people to dump standing water, to help keep the biting bugs at bay."It's best for residents, now that the water has stopped falling. If water sticks around for more than three days, dump it, drain it (and) cover it," said Fredregill.Aside from dumping water, Fredregill advises people wear repellent and long sleeves when outside. He also adds that you should avoid being out at times when mosquitoes are most active, which is usually at dusk or dawn."Every container of water that gets dumped over, or birdbath that gets scrubbed to keep mosquitoes from developing, is one less we have to worry about," said Fredregill.