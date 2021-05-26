mosquito

Get ready! Heavy rains expected to lead to mosquito blooms in southeast Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

Heavy rains expected to lead to mosquito blooms in our area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the time of year for mosquitoes, and the Harris County Health Department is actively out in the county, surveying.

"We trap the entire county and bring those back and test them for diseases," said Chris Fredregill, the director of the Mosquito and Vector Control Division at Harris County Public Health.

After recent heavy rains, the health department expects an increase in nuisance species, which they said could stick around for the next few weeks.

"Depending on the time of year, when it's warm, we'll have these mosquitoes blooms," Fredregill said. "A lot of them are aggressive biters, but they can also transmit disease."

The health department tests regularly, and will spray if they find any of them carrying mosquito-borne diseases. So far, they haven't found any. They're asking people to dump standing water, to help keep the biting bugs at bay.

"It's best for residents, now that the water has stopped falling. If water sticks around for more than three days, dump it, drain it (and) cover it," said Fredregill.

Aside from dumping water, Fredregill advises people wear repellent and long sleeves when outside. He also adds that you should avoid being out at times when mosquitoes are most active, which is usually at dusk or dawn.

"Every container of water that gets dumped over, or birdbath that gets scrubbed to keep mosquitoes from developing, is one less we have to worry about," said Fredregill.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharris countyhoustonrainbugsmosquitobug safety
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOSQUITO
West Nile virus found in Sugar Land mosquitoes, city says
Sugar Land resident tests positive for West Nile virus, city says
Montgomery Co. reports first West Nile Virus death of the year
West Nile virus found in Sugar Land
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News