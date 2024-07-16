Dealing with spike in mosquitoes following Hurricane Beryl and recent storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Beryl created the perfect storm for an issue you may notice if you step outside.

Southeast Texas neighbors are sharing images of what's on their property more than a week after Hurricane Beryl came through -- images not of debris but of mosquitoes.

One Brazoria County neighbor said she's never seen it this bad. Harris County's Mosquito and Vector Control Division said there's a reason you may be seeing so many mosquitoes.

"We are into the week where we will start seeing development, we'll start seeing changes. We'll start seeing an increasing number of mosquitoes coming up," Harris County MVC director Dr. Max Vigilant said.

Vigilant said the storm washed and blew mosquito eggs. However, for those that survived, the conditions since the storm have been great for growth between the heat, standing water, and debris.

If you're wondering where spraying is taking place, Galveston, Brazoria, and Harris counties have sites showing.

In some areas, like Galveston County, you can request spraying.

In Harris County, you can't. They focus on areas where disease is found.

Plus, officials say they don't have the resources to attack all 1,700 miles.

"We only have nine technicians who are treating those areas," Vigilant said.

Disease is a concern. West Nile has been found in mosquitoes in many parts of Harris County.

The first human case of the West Nile Virus in Montgomery County was reported last month after officials had just announced a positive sample collected in Bellaire.

To help prevent mosquitoes, officials recommend you do the following:

Clear your yard and home of any standing water.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Use topical and area repellents.

Many cities and municipalities will spray weekly. You can request spraying in Brazoria County on the county website.

Medical experts say the vast majority of bites aren't concerning, but one could be if you notice certain signs.

"If you have a family member who's complaining of a headache and they're starting to get confused, bring them in to be evaluated," Memorial Herman infectious disease specialist Dr. Linda Yancey explained.

Experts said the higher level of mosquitoes could linger for weeks, which is why if you're waiting for debris to be cleaned-up, be aware of where you're putting it.

"Don't put debris in the drains and the ditches," Vigilant said. "They will collect water and compile it. Try to put it in the banks and the edges and allow water to flow."

You can't request spraying in Harris County, but you can ask for other help. If you have mosquitoes on your property, you can request to have someone come and inspect the area and let you know where the mosquitoes may be coming from.

