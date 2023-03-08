Montgomery Co. mother arrested in Alabama months after allegedly abandoning 2 children, police say

Texas mom Raven Yates is wanted, accused of abandoning her two young children and leaving them alone, in deplorable conditions for nearly two months.

ROMAN FOREST, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County mother accused of abandoning her two young children months ago was taken into custody, according to Roman Forest police.

The video above is from a previous report.

Raven Yates, 31, allegedly left her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son alone at their home in the 2000 block of Maplewood Ridge Drive. Yates reportedly left in late September, and it was not until nearly two months later, in November, that the children were discovered alone.

The children have different fathers, and, according to investigators, Yates threatened her 12-year-old daughter that the girl's father would take her and leave her 3-year-old brother alone if she told anyone.

Fearful of what may happen, the 12-year-old would get food by telling her father that Yates was working, and he would order food sent to the house. It was not until family members spotted Yates in Mobile, Alabama, where she is from, that they contacted the child's father because the kids were not with her.

Now, police said Yates was arrested in Alabama, where she is waiting to be extradited back to Montgomery County.

