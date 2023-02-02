University of Houston survey shows most Texans would approve of marijuana legalization

Support was even higher among Texans solely supporting medical marijuana, with 82% of those surveyed saying they'd be in favor of making marijuana legal for medicinal purposes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A study from the University of Houston says most Texans would approve of the legalization of marijuana in the state.

Out of 1,200 surveyed, 67% said they're in favor of complete legalization - including the majority of men, women, Democrats, Republicans, and multiple ethnicities.

That being said, Dr. Mark Jones of the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs said that isn't happening in 2023.

"Forty percent of Texans believe that if marijuana were legalized, we would see an increase in use among those under 21," Jones explained. "That goes up to 50% of Republicans, which is one reason why we aren't going to see legalization across the board in Texas anytime soon."

Jones said any legislative movement would likely come in the form of small changes regarding medical marijuana use.

"What we may see is a more narrowly-tailored medical marijuana bill that focuses on ailments that veterans suffer," Jones said, noting Republicans would be more likely to move legislation that helps veterans.

