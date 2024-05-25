A video showing the rapper being detained was posted to Instagram Live.

Nicki Minaj arrested in Amsterdam, claims officials 'took my bags without consent'

Nicki Minaj was arrested by police at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday, a Dutch National Police source confirmed to ABC News.

The Dutch Military Police, in a statement, said a 41-year-old woman was arrested for trying to leave the country while in "possession of soft drugs, which is prohibited."

Earlier, the 12-time Grammy nominee posted a video to Instagram Live showing her discussing the arrest with an Amsterdam police officer. The officer stated she was being detained "because you're carrying drugs" when she asked for the reason behind her arrest.

Minaj took to X to update her followers on the dramatic events. "Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down," she wrote in one post.

The hashtag #FREENICKI is currently trending on X.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Minaj was fined and later released, Dutch police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We have just released a 41-year-old American woman whom we arrested at Schiphol Airport this afternoon on suspicion of exporting soft drugs. After consultation with the Public Prosecutor's Office, the suspect was fined and can continue on her way," police said in a statement.

Minaj was due to perform in Manchester, England, Saturday night.

Promoter Live Nation said the performance will be rescheduled and tickets will be honored.

"Despite Nicki's best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight's show happen, the events of today have made it impossible," the promoter said in a statement. "We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused."

ABC News has reached out to Minaj's representatives for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.