Massive fire sparked by lightning after striking 25,000-gallon tank in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A smokey fire was ignited by lightning in Tomball on Tuesday evening, according to firefighters.

Constable deputies and the Tomball Fire Department responded to a fire in the 15200 block of Boudreaux Road.

Authorities said a 25,000-gallon tank filled with oil and saltwater was struck by lightning, causing the fire.

Crews extinguished the fire at about 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters said there were no properties damaged and there were no reported injuries.