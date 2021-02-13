Texas law says it's illegal to leave your pet outside during severe weather

Texas law requires pets to be brought inside during severe weather. It is illegal to restrain your dog under these conditions. Members of a countywide Animal Cruelty Task Force stand ready to respond. #HouNews #lesm https://t.co/TzMNEI5PA3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 12, 2021

As freezing temperatures are forecasted, we remind pet owners to prepare for the cold weather and keep their furry loved ones indoors. Check local weather reports for updates and make sure you have extra food, water and supplies for your family and pets. pic.twitter.com/xcPKAIRjID — HCSO Community Engagement Division (@HCSOCommEngage) February 12, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Did you know that Texas law requires pets to be brought inside during severe weather?As a major winter storm is expected to dump freezing rain and bitterly cold temperatures over many parts of Texas this weekend, officials are reminding people about the risks of leaving your pet outside."It is illegal to restrain your dog under these conditions," wrote Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Twitter Friday afternoon.According to, it is illegal to restrain your dog during severe weather conditions. This includes heat advisories, freezing temperatures, hurricanes, tropical storms and tornado warnings.Gonzalez said crews with the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force are on standby, prepared to respond to any pets that could be in harm's way.On Friday, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said a deputy spotted a dog in distress after it was left in the cold.The dog was released to a family member and the owner now faces animal cruelty charges.Houston, which usually has mild winters, was forecast to have its coldest temperatures in 30 years. No part of the state was expected to escape this blast of winter weather.