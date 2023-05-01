She's known as the 'forgotten victim' of the Texas Killing Fields. Now, DNA testing could help solve the 1989 murder of a young newlywed whose body was found along a League City highway.

13 Unsolved: The girl with the red ribbon is the forgotten victim of the Texas Killing Fields

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- On November 3, 1989, lawn crews found a 33-year-old newlywed dead under a bridge in League City, Texas. Police determined she had been strangled and sexually assaulted.

Her name was Cheryl Martin. Her death didn't make big headlines. She had been a prostitute at one time. But Cheryl had a family - a family who for 30 years, never knew what happened to her. Detectives on the case call Cheryl the "forgotten victim" of the Texas Killing Fields.

Now, 33 years later, detectives believe they may have the unlikely murder weapon used to strangle Cheryl. In the latest episode of 13 Unsolved, "The Girl with the Red Ribbon," ABC13's Courtney Fischer has been working closely with League City Police to review the evidence before it gets retested for the killer's DNA.

Hear from Cheryl's family in Maryland who knew her before her life began spiraling out of control in Texas.

Watch episodes of Unsolved, including The Girl with the Red Ribbon, on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

For more on the Unsolved series, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share your loved one's story with ABC13's Courtney Fischer here.

13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975

13 Unsolved: Kristen Wilson's Thanksgiving 1996 murder remains a mystery

13 Unsolved: Princess Blue was finally identified, but justice is still being sought