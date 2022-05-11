WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
13 Unsolved
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
ABC13 Originals
Equity Report
Our America
Town Halls
Station Info
Contact Us
ABC13 News Team
Careers
Enter to Win
About ABC13 Houston
Submit A News Tip
ABC13 Shop
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
TV Listings
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Share your loved one's story with ABC13 Courtney Fischer
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
Deputy dies after 'horrific impact' with 18-wheeler, sheriff says
Man dies after shooting that may have been from road rage, family says
Plane runs off runway at IAH after steering issue, airline says
Suspect shot at apartments in southwest Houston, police say
Patchy fog possible for your Thursday morning drive
1 person dead in East Freeway crash at Mercury, HPD says
Class of 2022 is breaking records at Lone Star College-Tomball
Show More
Timeline of Alabama inmate, prison guard's 11-day escape, capture
49-year-old with walking cane identified in fatal encounter with teens
Fueled by fat: United poised to fly internationally with sustainables
Who could benefit if $10K in student loan debt/borrower is canceled
1 dead in Brookshire shooting, family says; Gunman remains at large
More TOP STORIES News