hurricane

Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 37 years ago this week

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- With winds of 115 mph, Hurricane Alicia pummeled the Gulf Coast as it made landfall onto Texas soil on August 18, 1983.

Alicia was a Category 3 storm, making landfall on Galveston's west end near San Luis Pass. In addition to causing over $2 billion in damage, the storm killed 21 people.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Alicia in 1983


The hurricane began as a front in the central Gulf of Mexico on August 15, 1983, and quickly strengthened until landfall three days later.

The storm was small and compact, producing between 5-10 inches of rain, but it also spawned 23 tornadoes as it surged from the Gulf Coast to east Texas.

Four named storms formed during the 1983 hurricane season, proving that what matters most is where storms go, not how many form. Travis Herzog says it served as a tragic reminder that all it takes is one bad hurricane season for us, and that preparation is important.
Get the latest tropical weather forecast here.
Related topics:
weatherhoustongalveston countygalvestonremember whentropical stormabc13 vaulthurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE
Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic
Teens rebuild man's home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy
What is the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane wind scale?
Tropical Storm Isaias makes landfall as hurricane in North Carolina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen's family gives tearful testimony at her memorial
No fans will be at Houston Texans' 1st home game of season
Amber Alert issued for 5 missing kids last seen 4 days ago
Heat Advisory in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
COVID-19 surge staffing to remain at Memorial Hermann
Vanessa Guillen memorial: Most touching moments
Show More
Need help? Submit your questions about COVID-19 relief
Vanessa Guillen: Timeline of soldier's death and legacy
Designer of Guillen casket also created 1 for Maleah Davis
Officials: U.S. seizes Iranian gas heading for Venezuela
Trump's counter to Democratic convention? Swing state trips
More TOP STORIES News