Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

During hurricane season, ABC13 meteorologists will provide daily tropical weather updates on this page.

RADAR MAPS:

Expect an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year, with predictions calling for 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.The reasons for the above-average forecast include the lack of El Nino and warmer than normal subtropical Atlantic temperatures.The chance for at least one major hurricane making landfall for the entire continental U.S. coastline is at 71%. The average for the last century has been 52%.Of note for people here in Texas, the probability of a major storm along the Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle westward to Brownsville is at 46%.Major hurricanes are storms that are Category 3, 4, or 5 and those windspeeds will be over 111 mph.While hurricane season isn't here just yet, the forecast's release is a reminder that you should stay ready as it only takes one hurricane making landfall to affect lives.The most active season on record took place in 2020, when 30 named storms, 14 hurricanes, and 7 major hurricanes occurred.The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. But in recent years, named storms have become common in May and even as early as April.