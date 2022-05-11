tropical weather

Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

By , , , and
EMBED <>More Videos

Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

May 11
Expect an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year, with predictions calling for 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

The reasons for the above-average forecast include the lack of El Nino and warmer than normal subtropical Atlantic temperatures.

The chance for at least one major hurricane making landfall for the entire continental U.S. coastline is at 71%. The average for the last century has been 52%.

Of note for people here in Texas, the probability of a major storm along the Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle westward to Brownsville is at 46%.

Major hurricanes are storms that are Category 3, 4, or 5 and those windspeeds will be over 111 mph.

While hurricane season isn't here just yet, the forecast's release is a reminder that you should stay ready as it only takes one hurricane making landfall to affect lives.

The most active season on record took place in 2020, when 30 named storms, 14 hurricanes, and 7 major hurricanes occurred.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. But in recent years, named storms have become common in May and even as early as April.

During hurricane season, ABC13 meteorologists will provide daily tropical weather updates on this page.







RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc13 hurricane guidetropical stormtropical weathereye on the gulftropical depressionhurricane
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL WEATHER
Windiest spring ever? Not quite, but here's why it's been so windy
Check your zip code for Harris County evacuation zones
No tropical development expected in the Gulf
Harry Styles' Houston concert has a new date
TOP STORIES
1 person dead in East Freeway crash at Mercury, HPD says
49-year-old with walking cane identified in fatal encounter with teens
Who could benefit if $10K in student loan debt/borrower is canceled
1 dead in Brookshire shooting, family says; Gunman remains at large
Deputies looking for man accused of stabbing wife to death
Houston man seen in viral tiger video sentenced to 18 years for murder
Ozone Pollution Watch for Wednesday
Show More
Tim Hortons breaks ground on first Texas store in this Houston suburb
Vanessa Guillén could soon have Houston post office named after her
Man allegedly threatened gun on mother and child in road rage incident
Judge sets $750,000 bond for teen accused in deputy's murder
NASA researchers want to send nudes into space
More TOP STORIES News