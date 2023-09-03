Madison Marlins beat the Yates Lions for the second year in a row in the South Side Classic at Butler Stadium.

Madison Marlins and Yates Lions in Southside Classic for 2nd year in a row

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Madison and Yates have been playing each other for years. It's been a rivalry for bragging rights between two very passionate communities that have a rich tradition of Texas high school football.

Two years ago, Houston ISD Athletic Director Andre Walker, Sr. decided to schedule the game to get the communities together and fill the house in what is called the Southside Classic.

Yates won the game in 2021, and Madison won the game last year. This year's rivalry went back and forth early, but Madison's offense couldn't be stopped as the Marlins won 63-24.

Eyewitness Sports was at the postgame and spoke to wide receiver Dontreal Fisher, who caught four passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

"We practiced hard all week. We did what we were supposed to do. We came out, we executed the game plan, and the game plan was to dominate. We dominated four quarters strong," Fisher said.

Marlins scored on their opening drive when quarterback Camben Emanuel took it from eight yards out on fourth and goal to make it 7-0.

Yates came right back with an 11-yard touchdown run by Christopher Brown, and after a two-point conversion, Yates led 8-7.

Marlins scored on all five first-half possessions to lead 35-16 at the break.

Madison's defense only allowed one Lions touchdown in the second half. Marlins win the Southside Classic for the second year in a row.

Madison Head Coach Jason Davis told ABC13 how great it feels for the team.

"It feels really good. We started off rocky at the beginning, but our guys got it together, and we were able to win a football game," Davis said. "It feels really good to beat your rivals two years in a row."