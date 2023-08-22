Houston-area high schools delay start times for upcoming football games due to excessive heat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The near-record hot temperatures in Houston are causing high school athletic organizers to change or delay some outdoor events due to safety concerns.

Several school districts, including HISD, Cy-Fair and HISD posted on X, formerly known as Twitter the new start times for Week 1 of High School Football

The decision was made on Monday afternoon. In the postings, the games appeared to be delayed by an hour.

Below are the games, locations, and new times.

HISD Athletics

Thursday, Aug. 24

Bellaire vs. FB Elkins - Butler Stadium - 8 p.m.

Northside vs. Houston - Cowhart Stadium - 8 p.m.

Waltrip vs. North Forest - Delmar Stadium - 8 p.m.

Kashmere vs. Sharpstown - Dyer Stadium - 8 p.m.

Pasadena vs, Milby - Pasadena ISD's Veterans Memorial Stadium - 7 p.m.

Pro-Vision vs. Scarborough - Barnett Stadium - 8 p.m.

Spring Woods vs. Sterling - Barnett Stadium - 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug, 25

Wheatley vs. Austin - Barnett Stadium - 8 p.m.

Westbury vs. Madison - Butler Stadium - 8 p.m.

Furr vs. Chavez - Cowart Stadium - 8 p.m.

Lamar vs. Westbrook - Delmar Stadium - 8 p.m.

Washington vs. Wharton - Dyer Stadum - 8 p.m.

KIPP SW vs. Wisdom - KIPP Houston High School - 6 p.m.

Mayde Creek vs. Westide - Legacy Stadium - 8 p.m.

Heights vs. Cleburne - Waco Midway Stadium - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Worthing vs. Royal - Butler Stadium - 7:30 p.m.