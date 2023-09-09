The Westfield Mustangs faces the North Shore Mustangs as ABC13's Game of the Week.

ABC13 Game of the Week: Westfield takes on North Shore in final non-district matchup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The final non-district matchup for North Shore and Westfield is certainly no cakewalk.

The two high school football powerhouses meet Friday in ABC13's Game of the Week.

North Shore enters Friday's contest with a 2-0 record under first-year head coach Willie Gaston. Westfield was tripped up last week by Hightower, so it brings a 1-1 mark into Friday's game. Westfield has not lost more than once in any regular season since 2016.

North Shore knows a thing about regular season prowess, too. Since the start of the 2018 season, NSHS has lost just two regular season games. However, one of those was at the hands of Westfield on Sept. 9, 2021.

