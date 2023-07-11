First-responders were put to the test as part of a life-saving lesson for adults in the midst of another Texas heat wave.

Participants sit in vehicle with temps surpassing 120 degrees to bring awareness to hot car deaths

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- With another heat wave in full force, Precinct 1 Constable's Office and other medical professionals wanted to make sure the public is aware of how dangerous the Texas heat is with a hot car demonstration.

RELATED: Woman helps girl escape locked hot car while her mom shopped at Walmart, records allege

On Monday, participants were under medical supervision as they sat inside a non-running vehicle in order to simulate a forgotten child or pet.

While in the vehicle, the men and women took to social media to live stream their experience, answering questions from the public.

The participants were keeping track of the temperatures they were enduring. In less than 10 minutes, the car reached 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the National Safety Council, 949 children have died across the United States due to pediatric vehicular heatstroke since 1998, in which each of these deaths could have been prevented.

Watch the raw video of first responders who were put to test in the hot car demonstration.

SEE ALSO: Mom may have left 5-year-old son in vehicle for 2-3 hours, sheriff says