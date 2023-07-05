A woman who noticed the child sweating inside the car, which had been turned off while the boy's mother shopped inside the Walmart, helped him out.

Woman helps boy escape locked hot car while his mom shopped at Walmart, records allege

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother went before a judge Wednesday after being charged for allegedly leaving her 9-year-old son inside a locked hot car for an hour while she shopped.

Diana Linda Obiyo, 35, left her son inside the car for an hour "in temperatures exceeding 95 degrees without adult supervision" on Monday while she shopped at the Walmart on South Post Oak, according to court documents.

Thankfully, a woman who saw the child sweating in the locked car was able to get him to unlock the car, according to officials.

The prosecutor in the case told the judge that the child is receiving treatment at MD Anderson.

Obiyo has been charged with endangering a child.

