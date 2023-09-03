Amazing! A fire department in Connecticut adopted a puppy they rescued from a hot car and made him the official station support dog!

Fire department adopts puppy rescued from hot car and makes him official station support dog

EAST HAVEN, Conn. -- A puppy rescued from a hot car in Connecticut has a new home (and a new job!) with the help of firefighters.

The 6-month-old dachshund-boxer-beagle mix was rescued after he was found locked in a car with temperatures reaching about 122 degrees.

After his owner surrendered him to animal control, the puppy joined the same fire department that saved him! He now has a new name and a new role.

Firefighters held a naming contest and residents picked Riggs, a common name for a fire truck. He's now the fire station's official support dog - a job that helps firefighters deal with stress at work.

Way to go, Riggs!