Texas police chase: Range Rover suspects arrested in swim trunks after blowing through golf course

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- This isn't playing through.Golfers who were hitting the links at Cypress Lakes Golf Course earlier this week got an unexpected obstruction - a police chase involving a Range Rover driving onto the course.One of the golfers, Philip Morgan, captured the black luxury SUV blow-through their game with a constable deputy following right behind.It turns out the two people inside the Range Rover, later identified as Grey Martinez and Trevor Passmore, kept driving when the deputy tried to pull them over for a traffic stop.On Friday, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office gave insight into what took place.According to deputies, the constable's Special Operations Unit attempted the stop, but the driver refused to comply. That led to a brief pursuit resulting in the driver losing control and crashing in the Fairfield subdivision.The two males left the vehicle behind on foot and a perimeter was quickly established, the constable's office said."With the assistance of a Constable Canine, the driver was apprehended and identified as Grey Martinez. While taking him into custody he spit on a deputy," a constable's office news release read.Deputies were able to catch up with the passenger, whom they identified as Passmore, at his residence in the Coles Crossing subdivision.As part of announcing the arrests, the constable's office posted photos of each suspect, handcuffed while wearing just swim trunks. Martinez, in particular, appeared to have been bleeding in the face.Both individuals were booked into the Harris County Jail. Martinez's bond was set at $30,000 for charges including felony evading in a motor vehicle and harassment of a public servant.Passmore was charged with evading arrest, with a bond set at $100.The constable's office didn't immediately disclose the reason for the original traffic stop.