Man just released from hospital leads police chase in stolen ambulance, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who had just been released from the hospital is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen ambulance.It happened just before midnight Thursday.Police say the ambulance was briefly left running at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center while paramedics were away, tending to a patient.Officers at the Texas Medical Center first noticed the suspect, who had just been discharged from the hospital, walking around looking into cars, authorities told ABC13.When the officers tried to approach him, the man slipped away, climbed into the ambulance and took off.Police say the man behind the wheel hit speeds of 100 mph during the roughly 30-minute chase, eventually ending at a median in northwest Harris County.By the time the pursuit was over, both the ambulance and police units were missing tires as they all ended up running over spike strips.Officials had to remove the window of the ambulance to get to the suspect, who suffered minor injuries.Otherwise, no one was hurt.The man is now facing several charges including evading.