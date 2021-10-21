high-speed chase

Man just released from hospital leads police chase in stolen ambulance, HPD says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect accused of leading police on high-speed chase in stolen ambulance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who had just been released from the hospital is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen ambulance.

It happened just before midnight Thursday.

Police say the ambulance was briefly left running at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center while paramedics were away, tending to a patient.

Officers at the Texas Medical Center first noticed the suspect, who had just been discharged from the hospital, walking around looking into cars, authorities told ABC13.

When the officers tried to approach him, the man slipped away, climbed into the ambulance and took off.

Police say the man behind the wheel hit speeds of 100 mph during the roughly 30-minute chase, eventually ending at a median in northwest Harris County.

By the time the pursuit was over, both the ambulance and police units were missing tires as they all ended up running over spike strips.

Officials had to remove the window of the ambulance to get to the suspect, who suffered minor injuries.

Otherwise, no one was hurt.

The man is now facing several charges including evading.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasehigh speed chaseambulance
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Police chase comes to end on Houston's east side
Wounded man stole Uber driver's SUV before chase, HPD says
Police chase ends in NE Houston neighborhood
Spike strips stop high-speed chase suspect in stolen wrecker on I-10
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
'Bobby Dynamite' helps chug the Astros towards ALCS title
Show More
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Rain chances increase this afternoon
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News