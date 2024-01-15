Ground stop issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport of Houston due to freezing precipitation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A ground stop has been ordered at the Bush Intercontinental Airport of Houston due to freezing rain conditions.

The Federal Aviation Administration's order will slow or halt the flow of air traffic at IAH.

At one point as many as 349 delays have been reported on Monday.

Travelers should check with their airlines for the most up-to-date information.

William P. Hobby Airport has not provided any updates on the impact of weather conditions on its operations.