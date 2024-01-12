Where you can stay warm when arctic cold front hits Houston next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston announced it is opening six warming centers ahead of the freezing temperatures coming this weekend.

Mayor John Whitmire will host a press conference with leaders across Houston at 1 p.m. on Friday discussing preparations for the arctic weather system.

ABC13's weather team has declared Monday and Tuesday ABC13 Weather Alert Days due to the possibility of freezing rain and a long-duration hard freeze coming on Sunday.

The following locations will open beginning Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center at 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX 77091, METRO: 44 - Acres Homes stop at W. Montgomery and Wilburforce

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center at 6402 Market St., Houston, TX 77020, METRO: 48 - Market stop at Market and Rouse

Downtown Recovery Center at 150 Chenevert St., Houston, TX 77002, METRO: 48 - Market stop at Runnels and East Dr.

Fonde Community Center at 110 Sabine St., Houston, TX 77007, METRO: 30 - Clinton and Ella stop at Memorial and Houston

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray at 1745 W. Gray St., Houston TX 77019, METRO: 32 - Renwick and San Felipe stop at W. Gray and Waugh

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center at 4410 Reed Rd., Houston, TX 77051, METRO: 29 - Cullen and Hirsch stop at Cullen and Wilmington

Anyone in need of transportation may call 311, according to the city.