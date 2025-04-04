Harris County reports first case of measles since 2019

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a highly contagious viral infection that causes fever and a full-body rash. It can lead to potentially fatal complications like dehydration, respiratory infections and a brain-swelling infection called encephalitis.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County has reported its first case of measles since 2019, according to health officials.

On Thursday, Harris County Public Health shared it is investigating a measles case confirmed involving a childe under 18 who lives in northwest Harris County.

According to health officials, the child, whose identity will not be revealed, has no travel history. HCPH is waiting secondary confirmation of the case by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

HCPH is simultaneously conducting a thorough contact tracing investigation to identify any individuals who may have been in close contact with the child.

The last confirmed case of measles in the county was in 2019, in which four individuals were treated.

Amidst the outbreak in Texas, as of April 1, DSHS has reported 422 measles across the state.