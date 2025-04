Investigation underway in SW Houston after body found inside vehicle on S. Gessner, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in southwest Houston after a man's body was found inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon, police said.

The Houston Police Department responded to a call of a person down at 12:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of S. Gessner. At the scene, officers found a man dead inside a vehicle, which is parked on Jason Street outside of a facility and nearby apartment complex.

The cause of death and the identity of the man are unknown at this time.