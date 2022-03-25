abc13 town hall

ABC13 town hall to highlight deadly rise in Houston fentanyl cases

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'One Pill Can Kill' campaign aims to bring awareness to Fentanyl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Once regarded as a problem largely in northeastern U.S. states, new data shows the synthetic opioid fentanyl is now killing Texans in record numbers, including at least one Houstonian every single day.

Sadly, many victims do not even know they're consuming it.

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is gathering the family members of fentanyl victims, experts and officials for a town hall Thursday, March 31 (7:00 - 8:00 p.m. CDT), highlighting the record-setting impact of the drug in Houston and across the state.

Eyewitness News anchor Chauncy Glover is getting you answers about the dramatic increase in fentanyl cases locally.

You can submit your questions for possible inclusion in the town hall using the form below:
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)


Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences reports fatal drug overdoses increased 52 percent from 2019 to 2021, with fentanyl as the principal factor in those deaths.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agents are seeing an increase of the fentanyl supply on our streets. The DEA said in 2018, just 49 kilos (108 lbs.) of fentanyl was confiscated. That volume rose to 323 kilos (712 lbs.) in 2020. Last year, agents seized enough fentanyl to kill every person in the United States.

With properties similar to morphine but 50 times more potent, fentanyl has been found in prescription and recreational drugs alike. A dose small enough to fit on a pencil eraser can kill a person.

In December, DEA officials warned that Mexican drug cartels are mass-producing deadly fentanyl and fentanyl-laced fake Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Adderall, Xanax and other pills, using chemicals sourced largely from China. These pills were found in every U.S. state in 2021.

An analysis of CDC data shows Texas is now one of eight states that experienced more overdoses during the first half of 2021 than in either six-month period in 2020, along with Oregon, California, Colorado, Kansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee.

Viewers can watch the town hall anywhere they stream Eyewitness News, including on Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontexasfentanylhealthabc13 town halloverdosedrug addictiondrugsopioids
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 TOWN HALL
Houston sets 20-year record for deadly domestic violence cases
Will Texas' new voting law silence thousands on March 1?
Leaders say Texas caught 'lucky break' during last week's freeze
Houston's top doc sounds warning for unvaccinated residents
TOP STORIES
Man tied up at gunpoint as he left to take granddaughter to school
Pollen and pollution problems possible Friday
Alvin family hopes for the best after mom's permanent visa was denied
Man shot during what police say may be road rage in SW Houston
'Undoubtedly elite' UH Coogs advance in NCAA tournament
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Family dispute leads to shooting, chase and school lockdown
Show More
Aldine ISD school bus involved in crash along North Beltway
Find your new best friend today at ABC13's Pick Your Pet drive
Sugar Land PD says drunk driver caused crash that put officer in ICU
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
Houston woman describes communicating with disabled sister in Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News