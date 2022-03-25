ABC13 town hall to highlight deadly rise in Houston fentanyl cases

Sadly, many victims do not even know they're consuming it.
ABC13, Houston's news leader, is gathering the family members of fentanyl victims, experts and officials for a town hall Thursday, March 31 (7:00 - 8:00 p.m. CDT), highlighting the record-setting impact of the drug in Houston and across the state.
Eyewitness News anchor Chauncy Glover is getting you answers about the dramatic increase in fentanyl cases locally.
You can submit your questions for possible inclusion in the town hall using the form below:
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences reports fatal drug overdoses increased 52 percent from 2019 to 2021, with fentanyl as the principal factor in those deaths.
Meanwhile, law enforcement agents are seeing an increase of the fentanyl supply on our streets. The DEA said in 2018, just 49 kilos (108 lbs.) of fentanyl was confiscated. That volume rose to 323 kilos (712 lbs.) in 2020. Last year, agents seized enough fentanyl to kill every person in the United States.
With properties similar to morphine but 50 times more potent, fentanyl has been found in prescription and recreational drugs alike. A dose small enough to fit on a pencil eraser can kill a person.
In December, DEA officials warned that Mexican drug cartels are mass-producing deadly fentanyl and fentanyl-laced fake Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Adderall, Xanax and other pills, using chemicals sourced largely from China. These pills were found in every U.S. state in 2021.
An analysis of CDC data shows Texas is now one of eight states that experienced more overdoses during the first half of 2021 than in either six-month period in 2020, along with Oregon, California, Colorado, Kansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee.
Viewers can watch the town hall anywhere they stream Eyewitness News, including on Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."