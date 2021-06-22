equusearch

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller hospitalized due to a serious health condition

By
EMBED <>More Videos

TX EquuSearch founder hospitalized for serious health condition

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who has helped lead volunteers in the search for missing persons across southeast Texas now needs help himself.

Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch, has given his life to helping other families.

It doesn't matter if it's 100 degrees out, if it's pouring rain, if there are a million mosquitos - Tim and his EquuSearch volunteers will go where the clues take them to search for a missing person.

He doesn't ask for much to keep EquuSearch running, but now his team is asking for your prayers.

Tim is in the hospital. He's been there since Saturday, June 19.

EquuSearch posted on Facebook, saying Tim has a "serious health condition that required immediate attention." They didn't go into detail, but say he had a successful procedure and is scheduled for another one.



"We know that Tim's health and well-being are of great concern to many of you, and he greatly appreciates each and every one of you," the organization wrote.

His condition is unknown, but the organization said he will have a short rehab period and is expected to be back up and working soon.

Tim started EquuSearch 21 years ago, dedicated to the memory of his daughter, Laura Miller.

Laura was kidnapped, murdered, and found back in 1986, 17 months after she went missing in the area off I-45 in League City known as the "Texas Killing Fields."

Dozens of women went missing in Galveston County around that time. Their bodies were found dumped in the "killing fields."

Audrey Lee Cook, whose body was found feet from where Laura's body, was found on the very same day. Audrey was labeled another "Jane Doe" at the time, but a couple years ago, thanks to DNA, she was finally identified.

You can stream an in-depth "Unsolved" special from ABC13's Courtney Fischer about the "Texas Killing Fields" right now on Hulu. To watch, search "unsolved."

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

13 UNSOLVED: 'Killing Fields' victim identified 33 years later
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Courtney Fischer revisits the League City Killing Fields cases, including the closure for the family 33 years after a loved one's disappearance.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustontexas newsequusearchheart health
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EQUUSEARCH
17-year-old missing from Pasadena last seen Sunday
Galveston Co. man convicted in 1984 killing released from prison
New search for victims' remains launched in serial killings
Texas EquuSearch founder speaks after unexpected hospitalization
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News