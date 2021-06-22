Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller hospitalized due to a serious health condition

Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch, has given his life to helping other families.
It doesn't matter if it's 100 degrees out, if it's pouring rain, if there are a million mosquitos - Tim and his EquuSearch volunteers will go where the clues take them to search for a missing person.
He doesn't ask for much to keep EquuSearch running, but now his team is asking for your prayers.
Tim is in the hospital. He's been there since Saturday, June 19.
EquuSearch posted on Facebook, saying Tim has a "serious health condition that required immediate attention." They didn't go into detail, but say he had a successful procedure and is scheduled for another one.
"We know that Tim's health and well-being are of great concern to many of you, and he greatly appreciates each and every one of you," the organization wrote.
His condition is unknown, but the organization said he will have a short rehab period and is expected to be back up and working soon.
Tim started EquuSearch 21 years ago, dedicated to the memory of his daughter, Laura Miller.
Laura was kidnapped, murdered, and found back in 1986, 17 months after she went missing in the area off I-45 in League City known as the "Texas Killing Fields."
Dozens of women went missing in Galveston County around that time. Their bodies were found dumped in the "killing fields."
Audrey Lee Cook, whose body was found feet from where Laura's body, was found on the very same day. Audrey was labeled another "Jane Doe" at the time, but a couple years ago, thanks to DNA, she was finally identified.
