New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans

A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- An Alvin ISD teacher who has been missing over a week was recently spotted in New Orleans, officials said.

Texas EquuSearch, who joined the search to help bring home Michelle Reynolds, released a photo of her walking south on Constance Street on Sept. 23.

The picture shows the exact clothing and shoes, with the same hairstyle and color, she was last seen wearing, Texas EquuSearch said.

Reynolds, a sixth-grade Reading and Language Arts teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband.

On Monday, days after she went missing, Reynolds' 2018 Lexus NX 300 was found more than 570 miles away in New Orleans. But she was nowhere to be found.

Authorities added that no known contact was made with family or friends since Reynolds went missing.

If you know of Reynolds' current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning her disappearance, please call the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at (281) 331-9000 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.