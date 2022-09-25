Missing Fairview Junior High teacher missing since Thursday, Alvin ISD says

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A middle school teacher from Alvin ISD has not been located since Thursday, the district said.

According to Alvin ISD's website, Michelle Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts teacher at Fairview Junior High.

Reynolds' last known location is unclear at this time.

ABC13 reached out to the district, which sent the following statement:

The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance to Alvin ISD. We were made aware that one of our employees, Michelle Reynolds, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Alvin ISD has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time. If you have any information, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.