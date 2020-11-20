community impact newspaper

State Rep. Greg Bonnen files bill related to election fraud

By Jake Magee
Of the three state legislators who represent the Bay Area - Sen. Larry Taylor, Rep. Greg Bonnen and Rep. Dennis Paul - so far only Bonnen has filed a bill for the upcoming 87th Texas Legislature.

House Bill 574, filed Nov. 16, relates to preventing election fraud.

RELATED: There are 'verified facts' of illegally cast ballots in states with disputed vote counts, Texas Gov. Abbott claims

According to the proposed bill, it would be considered a second-degree felony, not a misdemeanor, for a person to knowingly commit election fraud.

Under the bill's language, election fraud would be influencing a person's vote in the presence of the ballot or during the voting process; causing a voter to become registered, a ballot to be obtained or a vote to be cast under false pretenses; counting invalid votes or altering a report to include invalid votes; or causing any intentionally misleading information to be provided to an election official or on an application for ballot by mail.

If passed, the act would take effect Sept. 1.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.

The video above is from Ted Oberg's interview with Gov. Greg Abbott from Nov. 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasvoter informationtexas newstexasvote 2020community impact newspaperlawselection2020 presidential electionfraud
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
Drivers will soon have to pay tolls on Hwy. 249 beginning Dec. 1
Houston BCycle rolls out new e-bikes in Midtown
Here's how you can see holiday lights in Sugar Land
This school district is paying staff a bonus during the pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old Houston girl's death ruled a homicide
Klein ISD teacher dies on campus of intermediate school
Here's where you can pick up free Thanksgiving essentials
Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs
Former Houston radio host loses battle with cancer
You won't recognize the old Midtown Sears building now
Texas unemployment rate fell in October, sign of slow recovery
Show More
Drivers will soon have to pay tolls on Hwy. 249 beginning Dec. 1
Slight chance of rain possible today
Victims' advocate blames bond reform for homicide increases
3 killed, 2 injured in 4 Houston-area shootings overnight
US official expects quick COVID-19 vaccine distribution
More TOP STORIES News