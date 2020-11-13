Key COVID-19 treatments shipping out over next 2 weeks, Abbott says

His Republican Party maintained its foothold in the Lone Star State on Election Day, with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and scores of other GOP congressional members holding off Democratic challengers.
In addition, a "blue wave" threatening the political landscape inside the State House of Representatives never came to be.
And if the strides by his party weren't enough, Abbott is holding off on recognizing President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential race over incumbent President Donald Trump.
On the opposite end, though, Abbott's Texas became the first state in the U.S. with 1 million cases of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University said the state surpassed the grim milestone this week.
Of those cases, 19,337 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak have been counted. And to add to that, the Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed a case in all but one of the 254 counties in the state.
On Thursday, the governor spoke with ABC13's Ted Oberg about the presidential race and a timeline on when COVID-19 treatments would go out to the Houston area and all other corners of Texas. You can watch the interview from Eyewitness News Live at 5 in the video above.
Earlier this week, Gov. Abbott announced his plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and medicine throughout the state. Among those being distributed this month is antibody drug bamlanivimab, which is manufactured by Eli Lilly & Co.
"Swift distribution of vaccines and medical treatments will begin to heal those suffering from COVID-19, slow the spread of the virus, and aid in reducing hospitalizations of Texans," said Abbott this week. "As we anticipate the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, the State of Texas is prepared to quickly distribute those medicines to Texans who voluntarily choose to use them."
