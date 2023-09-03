A man is charged after allegedly being intoxicated when he crashed his truck, killing his 10-year-old on FM-2100 at FM-1960, Harris Co. deputies say.

Dad accused of being intoxicated during crash that killed his 10-year-old son, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder, accused of being behind the wheel while intoxicated, and causing a crash that killed his child in northeast Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened on FM-2100 at East FM-1960 at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

According to deputies, the boy was sitting in the passenger seat when his father, Emanuel Camacho-Patino, crashed the truck they were riding in.

The sheriff's office said the truck's back left tire tread cap came off, and Camacho-Patino failed to control the vehicle.

The truck rotated clockwise, entered a grassy ditch, and rolled over, according to HCSO.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found the 10-year-old partially ejected from the truck, which they believe happened during the rollover.

Camacho-Patino was taken into custody at the scene after showing signs of being intoxicated.

The 32-year-old was charged with murder. Deputies say he wasn't seriously injured.

The sheriff's office said investigators believe the child was 10 years old and wasn't wearing a seat belt during the crash.

