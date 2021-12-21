bicycle crash

Man charged after deadly crash that killed cyclist in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Liberty County man has been charged with the death of a cyclist after crashing into a group of them in Rye, Texas back in October.

Michael Weaver allegedly hit the group with his Ford Escape along FM 787 on Oct. 30

Weaver told investigators in the crash report that he is visually impaired in one eye and blind in the other. Troopers claim his failure to control his speed lead him to hit the six cyclists.

The 66-year old man is accused of killing 51-year-old Kent Wosepka, a cycling enthusiast from Massachusetts, who was taken to a Beaumont hospital and died the next day. Two others were also hospitalized in serious conditions including Wosepka's fiancée, Betsy O'Brien.

If convicted, Weaver could face up to two years in jail. It is unknown if he was arrested.

